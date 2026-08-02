Ludhiana: 13-year-old boy’s lavish spending unravels 15-lakh theft mystery

What initially appeared to be a theft of ₹15 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from a trader’s home in Machhiwara took a startling turn when police concluded that the alleged mastermind was not an outsider but the trader’s 13-year-old son. Investigators said they began piecing together the case after the Class 8 student allegedly went on an extravagant spending spree, buying a high-end gaming console, multiple premium smartphones, jewellery and a Royal Enfield Bullet—purchases that they say exposed the alleged embezzlement.

Preliminary probe reveals the Class 8 student spent the money on gaming console, premium smartphones, jewellery and a Royal Enfield Bullet before fabricating a theft story to mislead his parents. (HT FILE)

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The case came to light after a trader told the police that ₹15 lakh in cash and some gold jewelry had gone missing from a hidden wall safe near the family’s prayer room. CCTV footage showing a local resident passing by the house prompted the family to suspect an outsider, following which a complaint was lodged with the Machhiwara police.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched an extensive investigation, questioning neighbours and suspects while meticulously reconstructing the sequence of events. As investigators pieced together the evidence, suspicion gradually shifted away from the alleged external theft and towards the family’s own household.

According to the police, the teenager had allegedly been discreetly withdrawing cash from the hidden safe over an extended period and financing an increasingly lavish lifestyle without immediately arousing suspicion. Investigators claimed that he purchased a video gaming console worth around ₹75,000, several expensive mobile phones and jewellery, besides contributing ₹1.5 lakh towards the purchase of a new motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the boy’s father had separately paid ₹1.2 lakh for the motorcycle, unaware of the source of the remaining amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the boy’s father had separately paid ₹1.2 lakh for the motorcycle, unaware of the source of the remaining amount. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Samrala, Pritpal Singh said, “The teenager allegedly allayed his parents’ suspicions by claiming that a wealthy friend who was preparing to move abroad had been giving him expensive gifts.”

The explanation, police said, was accepted by his family, allowing him to continue allegedly withdrawing and spending the money unchecked for months.

When confronted during the investigation, the boy allegedly tried to reinforce the theft narrative by claiming that two unidentified intruders had entered the house, rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicating substance and fled with cash from the concealed safe. He also claimed he could identify one of the purported intruders.

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However, investigators said the account did not withstand sustained questioning, after which the alleged theft narrative collapsed.

Police said the investigation revealed that the missing money had not been stolen by outsiders but was withdrawn from the hidden safe by the minor over time. They said further investigation is underway to determine the total amount allegedly spent and recover any remaining cash and valuables.