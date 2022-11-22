Ludhiana: 15 encroachments razed near Kundanpuri

To clear the way for construction of the proposed road on the other side of Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation razed 15 encroachments in the form of houses near Kundanpuri area on Monday.

The owners of the buildings showed resentment, but were pacified by police present at the spot. MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon also visited the location.

Buildings between Kundanpuri bridge to Chander Nagar bridge constructed over the nullah were razed during the drive. The remaining 20 encroachments from Chander Nagar bridge till Gopal Nagar will be razed in the coming days.

An official, requesting anonymity, said some portions of religious places are also part of encroachments and they will be removed after discussions with senior authorities and managements. A few of the house owners have also sought a few days’ time from the civic body to bring down the encroachments on their own.

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the encroachments had been earlier identified on directions of MC commissioner Shena Agarwal.

Two years back, MC had identified around 950 encroachments along the nullah, but the drive to remove them could not be completed.