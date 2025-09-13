Ludhiana: 15-year-old girl alleges rape by online friends, 3 minors booked

Police have booked three minors on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl. According to police, the girl reportedly planned a movie outing with her online friends and later alleged that she was gang-raped by three minors in a flat in Dugri. A case has been registered against the accused minors based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the girl had been communicating with the boys on social media and they finalised plans for a meet-up over phone calls. She went missing on September 9, following which her mother filed a missing report on the same evening.

The victim returned home the following day and narrated the ordeal to her family. She stated that three of the boys, whom she had met online, took her to a Dugri flat and sexually assaulted her. She managed to escape from the location and find her way back. Six boys were present at the flat, but confirmed that only three were involved in the sexual assault, the victim alleged.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Sections 64 (rape) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, on September 9 when the girl went missing her mother filed a missing complaint stating that her daughter is a student of Class 10. On the next day, when she recorded her statement for lodging an FIR she stated that her daughter is a student of Class 9.

Investigating officer ASI Salwinder Pal Singh said a probe into the matter is on.