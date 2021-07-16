Ludhiana: 15-year-old girl ends life after ‘breakup’

Disturbed over ‘breakup with her teenage boyfriend’, a Class-8 student hanged herself to death in Sundar Nagar of Ludhiana’s Daba last night, police said on Thursday.

The girl has left a suicide note wherein she mentioned about the breakup, the police added.

A case has been registered at the Daba police station under the charges of abetment to suicide against her purported boyfriend, who is also a minor.

Daba station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur said they were alerted about the suicide on Wednesday night.

“Her mother was first to spot the body when she came home from work,” the SHO said.

The girl’s mother said that she had strained relations with her husband, who has been living in Khanna with their son, while she lived in Sundar Nagar with her 15-year-old daughter.

The mother said that she worked in a factory. She added that her daughter was emotionally disturbed for the past few days. “I had talked to her about it, but she did not share anything,” she told the police.

The SHO said that though the girl did not mention the name of her boyfriend in the suicide note, the police have come to know that he lived in the same neighbourhood.

The investigating officer said the FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. “Efforts are on to nab the boy, who is absconding. Things would become clear after the boy is arrested,” she added.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).