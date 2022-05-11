Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son

The 19-year-old complainant said that the accused had called him and his father to BCM Chowk in Ludhiana to settle an old rivalry, but they pulled them into a car and thrashed and abducted them
The accused had an old rivalry with the victims. (Getty Images)
Updated on May 11, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Harsh Kumar, 19, of Bhamian Khurd, said that the accused had called him and his father to BCM Chowk on Chandigarh Road on the pretext of settling their rivalry. He said that as they reached the spot, the accused pulled them into a car and started thrashing and taking them towards EWS Colony. When they raised the alarm, the accused dropped them off and fled.

Sub-inspector Satbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.

