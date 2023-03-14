Ludhiana: 16-year-old gangraped, three juveniles rounded up

In yet another incident of sexual assault in the city in less than 10 days, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police said on Tuesday.

The police have rounded up the three juveniles after an FIR was registered on the statement of the victim’s mother, who is a resident of the Kehar Singh Nagar. Two of the accused are yet to be arrested. All the accused are school dropouts.

The case was registered under sections 376-D of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act at Haibowal police station.

In her complaint, the woman said that her teenage daughter was under stress for a couple of days. On being asked, the girl told her that one of the accused took her to a house in the Fanta Colony, where his four other accomplices were already present. She tried to escape on seeing them, but the accused over-powered her and gangraped her.

She said one of the accused, who is a resident of Fanta Colony, had been stalking the girl. After committing the crime, they threatened her not to report the matter.

Investigating officer ASI Hardev Singh said the three juveniles were rounded up on Tuesday, while a search is on for the two other accused.