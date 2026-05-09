Ludhiana: 16-yr-old raped, suspect at large

The Sarabha Nagar police booked a man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The victim gave birth to a male on May 4. According to her, the accused established physical relations with the victim on the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry her.

Sub-inspector Karan Inderjit Singh said the accused is absconding and that a search operation is underway for his arrest. (HT File)

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The accused has been identified as Gaganjot Singh Dhaliwal of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. In her complaint, the victim stated that she had lost her father. Her mother was planning to solemnise marriage with Jeevanjot Singh Dhaliwal, the elder brother of the accused.

The victim alleged that she was befriended by Gaganjot Singh, who exploited her innocence. She stated that he came to her house, promised to marry her and then forcibly established physical relations with her in June 2025. She also alleged that the accused later refused to marry her.

After examining the complaint and treating the case as a serious sexual offence involving a minor, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against Gaganjot Singh under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, Sections 65 (1) (rape committed on a woman under sixteen years of age) and 64 (2) (M) (rape committed under a false promise of employment or marriage) of the BNS.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Karan Inderjit Singh said the accused is absconding and that a search operation is underway for his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Karan Inderjit Singh said the accused is absconding and that a search operation is underway for his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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