Ludhiana: 17-year-old critically injured in assault after vehicle collision, two booked

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons following a collision between his scooter and a motorcycle in New Radha Vihar, Bhamian Kalan, on Tuesday, police said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Green City, Bhamian Kalan. (HT FILE)

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The injured, Khataal Hussain, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Jamalpur police have booked Satyam Singh and Bahadar, both residents of New Radha Vihar, under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Green City, Bhamian Kalan.

According to the complaint, Khataal had completed his schooling and recently started working at his father’s scrap shop.

On Tuesday evening, Khataal went to a nearby market on his scooter. Shortly afterwards, Aslam was informed that he had been found injured on the roadside in a nearby locality. When he reached the spot, he found Khataal unconscious and bleeding. The teenager was taken to hospital, where he remains under treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Aslam told police that he learnt that Khataal had been attacked by Satyam and Bahadar following an argument over a collision involving their vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aslam told police that he learnt that Khataal had been attacked by Satyam and Bahadar following an argument over a collision involving their vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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Police, however, suspect that the assault may have been linked to an old rivalry between Khataal and the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Paramjeet Singh, the investigating officer at Jamalpur police station, said, Khataal is a minor, while the accused are aged around 18-19 years. He said police suspect the collision may have been used as a pretext for the assault.

“The collision of their vehicles could have been just an excuse to initiate a fight. We suspect that the accused may have gone there with an intention to attack the victim, which is why they were carrying sharp-edged weapons. The accused are currently on the run and a hunt is on to nab them,” he said.

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