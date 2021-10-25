Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 18-year-old dies in road mishap, two friends suffer injuries

18-year-old youth died in a road mishap while his friends suffered injuries; a speeding vehicle hit their bike near Dugri Canal Bridge in Ludhiana; they were returning home after attending a marriage function
An 18-year-old youth died while his friends suffered injuries in a road mishap. A speeding vehicle hit their bike near the Dugri Canal Bridge in Ludhiana on Saturday when they were returning home from a marriage function. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An 18-year-old youth was killed while his two friends suffered injuries after an over-speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near the Dugri Canal Bridge on Saturday. They were returning home after attending a marriage function.

The Dugri police lodged an FIR against the driver of an unidentified vehicle and initiated an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Naresh Kumar, while the injured have been identified as Amandeep, 26, and Pawan Kumar, 20. At the time of the incident, Pawan was riding the bike while Amandeep and Naresh were pillion riders.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said while returning from the marriage function, the three friends were on their way to Pawan’s residence to drop him at his house. When they were crossing the Dugri Bridge, a vehicle hit them from the rear following which they fell on the road. The impact of the collision was such that Naresh died on the spot while his friends suffered severe injuries.

The passers-by informed the police after which the police rushed the injured to the hospital. The doctors referred Amandeep to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, while Pawan was discharged from the hospital after administering treatment.

The ASI said a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

