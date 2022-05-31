Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 18-yr-old held with countrymade pistol, 2 live cartridges
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 18-yr-old held with countrymade pistol, 2 live cartridges

The Division Number 1 police in Ludhiana arrested an 18-year-old man with a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges on Sunday
The accused confessed that he is unemployed and was planning to misuse the weapon to rob people. (Representative image)
Published on May 31, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Division Number 1 police arrested an 18-year-old man with a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Rajan Kumar of Gill Colony, Lohara.

Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that Rajan was arrested from a checkpoint near railway station while he was crossing on his bike.

The SI added that the accused revealed during questioning that he had bought the weapon from one Deep for 2,500 who had procured it from Uttar Pradesh. The accused also confessed that he is unemployed and was planning to misuse the weapon to rob people. Deep has also been booked.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the duo.

