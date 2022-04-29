Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes

Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday.

The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Division 6 station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Madhu Bala said, “Acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Overlock Cut on Gill Road in Millerganj. The accused are repeat offenders and were travelling from Pratap Chowk side to Overlock Road to sell snatched mobile phones. When frisked, the team recovered sharp-edged weapon and eight stolen mobile phones from the accused.”

The bike of the accused had no number plate and has been impounded. Five stolen motorcycles were found parked in Ram Kripa Park near Dana Mandi and six motorcycles from the veranda of a rented accommodation in Suraj. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Division number 6 police station.

Other Briefs

Man booked forging son’s signature to sell his bike

Ludhiana

A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter’s Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.

The accused, Kulbir Singh, is a resident of Phase 1 of Dugri. The complainant who is also his wife, Manjinder Kaur of Mithewal village, said her father-in-law Parminderjit Singh had transferred his property in the name of her son Sidakpreet Singh, who is in Canada.

Meanwhile, the accused forged his signature and sold his bike. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 406 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467(forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 ( fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Town planning wing takes action against unauthorised colony

Ludhiana

The town planning wing of municipal corporation carried out a demolition drive at an unauthorised colony on Noorwala road on Thursday.

Assistant town planner (ATP) Mohanjit Singh said they received information about the illegal construction of colony measuring one-acre on Noorwala road.

He said the coloniser had laid the plot without the approval of the authorities. Soon after receiving the information, the earthmovers were pressed into service and the road in the colony was dug up. A notice was also served to the coloniser for constructing unauthorised colonies, he added.

ESIC Covid-relief scheme: Contributory condition reduced from 70 to 35 days

Ludhiana

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reduced the contributory condition for the Covid-relief scheme from 70 to 35 days of attendance for eligible applicants.

Claims of applicants whose places of work were closed or those who lost their job and therefore did not have the required 70-day attendance will be reviewed.

This decision will help workers who may not have the required 70-day attendance. Under the scheme, financial relief was being provided to insured persons who succumb to Covid.

“The periodic payment under the scheme will pay directly into the bank accounts of the eligible dependent family members. So far, the sub-regional office of ESIC has approved 33 claims worth ₹30 lakh.

