Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara

Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where the condition of the injured persons is stated to be stable. Pawat Canal Bridge is known to be an accident-prone area and has been declared a black spot by the police.

The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.

On being informed deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh Khaira and other police officials reached the spot.

According to the DSP, Gurmel Kaur, along with her relatives, was coming from Ropar side in a Honda city car, while Milan and his relative Manish were coming from Ludhiana side in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. As they reached Pawat Canal bridge, the cars rammed into each other. Both victims were sitting on the front seat beside the driver.

The impact of the collision was so strong that both died on the spot.

Milan Sehgal, who was settled in Dubai with his family, was visiting his parents in Ludhiana. On Monday, he was going to Ropar to see his in-laws when the mishap took place. Police have informed his wife in Dubai and she is expected to reach Ludhiana on Tuesday.