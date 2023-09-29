Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers held, 2.6 kg opium seized

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-3) of Ludhiana Police arrested two persons for alleged drug peddling and recovered 2.6 kg of opium from their possession.

A case has been filed at the Sahnewal police station. (ht)

The police also impounded the vehicle that the accused were using to transport the illegal contraband.

The accused have been identified as Abhay Gautam and Ram Murti, who hail from Uttar Pradesh but currently are residing as tenants in Mahinder Nagar, Giaspura.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP – Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra disclosed that the CIA-3 team intercepted a vehicle coming from the Khanna direction in Sahnewal. When frisked, the police recovered 2.6 kg of opium from their possession.

A case under section 18, 18-C, 25, 29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been filed at the Sahnewal police station.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra revealed that the arrested individuals have a history of smuggling opium from other states.

