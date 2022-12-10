Ludhiana: 2 gangs of snatchers busted with arrest of 5 men

Division Number 1 police busted two gangs of snatchers with the arrest of five men on Friday and recovered 20 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that in the first case, police arrested three men with 13 stolen mobile phones and a sharp weapon. The accused have been identified as Gurdit Singh, Sunny Kumar and Nitesh Kumar .

Brar said Gurdit is already facing trial in a snatching case lodged in Tarn Taran; Shivam is facing trial in a case of sexually assaulting a minor girl, while Mohit had been booked in a case under Gambling Act in the past.

In the second case, police arrested two men who used to pose as auto drivers and snatch valuables from passengers. The accused have been identified as Shivam Gulati of Kailash Nagar and Mohit Kumar of Basti Jodhewal.

Police have recovered seven stolen mobile phones and a sharp weapon from their possession and impounded the auto they used to carry out snatchings.

Amid the increase in snatching cases in the city, police said they have arrested 39 snatchers in 18 cases in the past 12 days and recovered 110 mobile phones, six stolen bikes, one scooter, two cars, ₹1 lakh and gold earrings from them.

However, police are yet to find clues in seven cases reported in the past week, where snatchers targeted women outside their houses.