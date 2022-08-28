Ludhiana | 2 held for drug peddling in separate cases, 3.2 kg opium recovered
The Khanna police arrested two accused for drug peddling in separate cases. In the first case, police arrested accused Jagsir Singh of Karnail Gate of Jagraon, Ludhiana, and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession
In the first case, police arrested accused Jagsir Singh of Karnail Gate of Jagraon and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession.
According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the accused tried to escape after seeing police near Gurudwara Begampura Sahib in Galwaddi village. However, the police nabbed him on the basis of suspicion and when frisked, the team recovered the contraband from his possession.
A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at City-2 Khanna police station.
Similarly, in the second case, the Doraha police arrested an accused, identified as Lankesh of New Model Town, Sant Isher Singh Nagar of Sahnewal, and recovered 200g of opium from his possession.
According to ASI Hakkam Singh, the accused had hidden opium in a plastic bottle which was recovered from his bag. The accused was arrested at a checkpoint installed at the national highway near Rajwant Hospital, he said.
A case under Section 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Doraha police station.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
Five mobile phones recovered from central jail inmates
Ludhiana The jail staff conducted a surprise check at the central jail complex and recovered five mobile phones. The Division number 7 police have lodged three separate FIRs against the accused after receiving the complaint. In the first FIR lodged on the complaint of assistant superintendent Satnam Singh, the police have booked an inmate, identified as Raman Kumar, from whom the jail staff recovered a mobile phone. Another FIR has been registered against unidentified accused on the basis of the complaint lodged by assistant superintendent Sukhdev Singh, who said the team had recovered two phones lying abandoned within the jail premises. The third FIR has been registered against inmate Tarsem Singh after the jail staff recovered two mobile phones from his possession. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by assistant superintendent Kashmir Singh. Three separate cases under sections 52A-1 of Prison Act have been registered against the accused. Police said that the recovered mobile phones will be sent to the lab for detailed investigation and the inmates booked in the case will be brought for questioning on production warrant.
CM’s wife, sister visit Jagraon, take stock of devp issues
Ludhiana Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur visited Jagraon pn Sunday. The duo met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and discussed the issues which are posing hindrance in the development of the town. Manuke said bridge built on Jagraon- Raikot road during the British era had outlived its life. The MLA said that NABARD had sectioned ₹7.8 crores for the construction of the bridge and the process would start soon. Manuke added that work pertaining to cleaning of rainwater, sewerage drains and lifting of garbage were in process in Jagraon city and funds worth ₹70 lakh had been allocated for them. She said besides installation of LED lights at key locations of the town, the process was on to widen the existing nine-feet roads to 18-feet. Earlier, during the day they visited the Nanaksar and took obeisance.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
