Ludhiana: 2 labourers bludgeon drunk man to death to buy liquor, held say Cops

Two factory workers, in an inebriated state, bludgeoned a drunk man to death over ₹1,500 near a liquor vend near Sherpur in Ludhiana late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The accused Sandeep Srivastava and Ishaaq Ali, both natives of Uttar Pradesh employed at factories were arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, the duo targeted the victim to arrange money for liquor. After robbing him, the duo smashed his head and face with a concrete block when he resisted and attempted to raise an alarm, they added.

Police say the victim was yet to be identified. He was sitting outside the liquor vend in an inebriated state when the accused spotted him and allegedly decided to rob him, believing he would be unable to resist.

According to the police investigation, the two accused were short of money and had gone to purchase liquor when they noticed the victim outside the vend. They approached him under the pretext of helping him walk and took him towards a nearby vacant plot near Transport Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the duo snatched ₹1,500 from the victim’s pockets after taking him to the isolated spot. Investigators said the victim tried to resist and raise an alarm, following which the accused attacked him with a concrete block, killing him on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the duo snatched ₹1,500 from the victim’s pockets after taking him to the isolated spot. Investigators said the victim tried to resist and raise an alarm, following which the accused attacked him with a concrete block, killing him on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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After committing the crime, the accused purchased liquor using the stolen money before fleeing from the area, police said. The body was later spotted by passersby, who informed the police.

Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer of Division Number 6 police station, said CCTV cameras installed near the liquor vend and surrounding areas played a crucial role in solving the case.

“During examination of CCTV footage, two men were seen taking the victim away while supporting him. Based on technical investigation and footage analysis, both the accused were identified and arrested.

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An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.