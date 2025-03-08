Ludhiana: 2 men booked for firing gunshots in air through sunroof

The PAU police on Friday registered a case against two men after a video of them purportedly firing gunshots in the air through the sunroof of their car did the rounds on social media, officials said. Videograbs of accused with their weapons surfaced on social media, leading to police action. (HT PHOTO)

Police said that taking cognisance of two videos, they traced the accused, identified as Gursharan Singh Kahlon and Harsimran Singh, and registered a case.

According to police, the incident took place on South City Road. The purported videos show turbaned men holding a revolver and in one the videos, a man is seen firing through the sunroof of a car. In the other video, the second accused is captured firing a revolver from the left window of the vehicle.

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

PAU station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajinderpal Singh confirmed the accused were identified and the first-information report (FIR) was registered. He said the initial probe suggests the gunshots were fired using a licensed revolver.

“The accused are being summoned for further investigation and police will determine who owns the weapon used in the incident after questioning them. The investigation is ongoing,” the SHO added.

He said the case was registered under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (criminal act committed with common intent) of the the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).