Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2-min silence observed in memory of freedom struggle martyrs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2-min silence observed in memory of freedom struggle martyrs

Ludhiana civil, police officials and employees observed two-minute silence at 11am to pay tribute to martyrs and freedom fighters
Ludhiana DC Varinder said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs and freedom fighters. Every citizen is enjoying independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” (HT Photo)
Ludhiana DC Varinder said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs and freedom fighters. Every citizen is enjoying independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under the supervision of deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, tribute was paid to the freedom fighters and martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country, at the District Administrative Complex on Sunday.

Civil, police officials and employees observed two-minute silence at 11am.

DC Varinder said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs. Every citizen is enjoying independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” He appealed to all the officials, employees and citizens to put in their efforts and make India a country which martyrs dreamt of.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out