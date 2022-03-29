Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 2 new cases of Covid surface in district

Ludhiana administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions against Covid (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Ludhiana over the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.

The total count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,09,777, out of which 1,07,484 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus.

As on Monday, the district had 14 active cases and all infected persons are under home isolation.

The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions against the deadly virus.

