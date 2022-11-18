Ludhiana: 2 snatchers arrested with 10 stolen phones, bike

Division Number 7 police arrested two snatchers on Thursday and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Sharma and Mangat Ram of Juneja Colony on Tibba Road. They were arrested from Tajpur Chowk on the basis of a tip-off.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were stopped for checking while riding a stolen motorcycle and could not produce documents for it. On being questioned, they confessed they had stolen the bike. Police frisked them on the spot and recovered 10 mobile phones.

A case has been registered under Sections 379B and 411 of Indian Penal Code at Division number 7 police station.