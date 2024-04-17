Ludhiana: 2 trains cancelled, 5 diverted as farmers protest at Shambhu station

The Ludhiana-Churu and Churu-Ludhiana passenger trains were cancelled on Wednesday because of the farmers’ protest at the Shambhu railway station. The farmers, who have now been protesting at the Shambhu border for a couple of months, are seeking minimum support price for their produce, among other demands. (HT File)

At least five trains had to be diverted via the Ludhiana-Jakhal line. The farmers held a sit-in the Shambhu station from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier on March 10, farmers held similar protest at 52 locations on rail lines across Punjab.