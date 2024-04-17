Ludhiana: 2 trains cancelled, 5 diverted as farmers protest at Shambhu station
Apr 17, 2024 10:56 PM IST
At least five trains had to be diverted via the Ludhiana-Jakhal line; the farmers held a sit-in the Shambhu station from 12 pm to 4 pm
The Ludhiana-Churu and Churu-Ludhiana passenger trains were cancelled on Wednesday because of the farmers’ protest at the Shambhu railway station.
At least five trains had to be diverted via the Ludhiana-Jakhal line. The farmers held a sit-in the Shambhu station from 12 pm to 4 pm.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
The farmers, who have now been protesting at the Shambhu border for a couple of months, are seeking minimum support price for their produce, among other demands.
Earlier on March 10, farmers held similar protest at 52 locations on rail lines across Punjab.
Share this article