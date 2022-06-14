Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 2 weeks on, 5 held for robbing pvt firm’s staffer of 3 lakh

Five men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing ₹3 lakh from an employee of a private firm after shooting and injuring him near Yard Chowk in Focal Point, Ludhiana, two weeks ago
The members of the robbers’ gang in Ludhiana police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar, 42, of Mohalla New Satguru Nagar, Lohara; Chalkhan Shukla, 42, of Mohalla Nanaksar, Shimlapuri; Ram Dayal, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar; Gurvinder Singh alias Rinku, 38, of Mohalla Basant Nagar, New Shimlapuri and Harpal Singh alias Vicky, 32, of Daba.

Police recovered two illegal countrymade pistols, six bullets, sharp edged weapons, two bikes, 50,000 and 1,000 intoxicant pills from their possession.

Police said they had assembled at a vacant plot near Jeevan Nagar Chowk to hatch a conspiracy to execute a bank robbery, when they conducted a raid and nabbed them.

They had robbed one Amit Kumar, an employee of Eastman Industries, while he was returning to the office after withdrawing the cash from a bank.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said that Gurvinder worked in the accounts department of Eastman Industries for the past 17 years and he used to inform his accomplices about when cash was being withdrawn.

“They had attempted to rob Amit thrice earlier and had even opened fire at him once. But, the bullet had missed Amit and he was unaware that he was the target,” said Juneja.

“The accused had also confessed that they had robbed a factory worker of 3 lakh in cash at gunpoint in Kanganwal on December 10, 2021,” he added.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Focal Point police station.

