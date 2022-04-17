Ludhiana | 2 women among 4 held for selling drugs in syringes, 250.5 gm drugs recovered

The Dakha police on Friday arrested four accused, including two women, for drug peddling. The police have recovered 250 gm cannabis, .5 gm heroin, ₹1,910 drug money and syringes.

The accused, Sunita, Somni, Manoj Sahni, Sumandeep of Mandi Mullanpur, used to sell the heroin in syringes and inject into the veins of drug addicts.

Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the railway station following a tip-off. The accused were roaming around the area to find customers.

A case under Sections 20, 21 and 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Dakha police station. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

Other Briefs

2-day chess tourney kicks off

Ludhiana

Two-day District Chess Championship 2022, second phase, commenced at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar.on Saturday.

The championship includes under-7, under-11, under-15, under-19 and open categories in which about 60 players are participating.

Top three players from both boys’ and girls’ category will be awarded with trophies.

The selected players from this tournament will represent Ludhiana in their respective age category in the upcoming Punjab State Chess Championship in May 2022.

BFI-INBL 3X3 Basketball League Tournament: 80 matches played on Day 2

Ludhiana

A total of 80 matches were played on Day 2 of BFI INBL 3X3 Basketball League Tournament at Ludhiana Basketball stadium on Saturday.

As many as 60 matches were concluded till filing of the report.

In both senior men and women categories, 12 matches each were played and 18 matches were played in under-18 men and women categories till filing of the report.

Quarter finals, semi-finals and finals will be played on April 17.

First four teams of each category will be awarded with cash prizes.

No fresh case of Covid-19 detected

Ludhiana

No fresh case of Covid-19 was detected in the district during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday.

Till now, 1,09,806 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,517 patients have recovered and 2,279 succumbed to the virus.

Of ten active cases in the district on Saturday, eight were under home isolation and two were undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.