Ludhiana | 2 women among 4 held for selling drugs in syringes, 250.5 gm drugs recovered
The Dakha police on Friday arrested four accused, including two women, for drug peddling. The police have recovered 250 gm cannabis, .5 gm heroin, ₹1,910 drug money and syringes.
The accused, Sunita, Somni, Manoj Sahni, Sumandeep of Mandi Mullanpur, used to sell the heroin in syringes and inject into the veins of drug addicts.
Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the railway station following a tip-off. The accused were roaming around the area to find customers.
A case under Sections 20, 21 and 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Dakha police station. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.
Other Briefs
2-day chess tourney kicks off
Two-day District Chess Championship 2022, second phase, commenced at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar.on Saturday.
The championship includes under-7, under-11, under-15, under-19 and open categories in which about 60 players are participating.
Top three players from both boys’ and girls’ category will be awarded with trophies.
The selected players from this tournament will represent Ludhiana in their respective age category in the upcoming Punjab State Chess Championship in May 2022.
BFI-INBL 3X3 Basketball League Tournament: 80 matches played on Day 2
A total of 80 matches were played on Day 2 of BFI INBL 3X3 Basketball League Tournament at Ludhiana Basketball stadium on Saturday.
As many as 60 matches were concluded till filing of the report.
In both senior men and women categories, 12 matches each were played and 18 matches were played in under-18 men and women categories till filing of the report.
Quarter finals, semi-finals and finals will be played on April 17.
First four teams of each category will be awarded with cash prizes.
No fresh case of Covid-19 detected
No fresh case of Covid-19 was detected in the district during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday.
Till now, 1,09,806 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,517 patients have recovered and 2,279 succumbed to the virus.
Of ten active cases in the district on Saturday, eight were under home isolation and two were undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
Women power will take India to new heights: Kapil Dev
PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want. They should never hold themselves back and always take a step forward in every field, which will take India to achieve new heights,” said 1983 World Cup winning captain on Saturday, Kapil Dev. Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation.
Chandigarh’s Ayaan Gupta shines at junior golf meet
City-based golfer Ayaan Gupta won the category A IGU Haryana junior boys golf championship, which was held at Panchkula Golf Club and concluded on April 15. The 16-year-old took home the category A boys' title with a score of 75, 72, 71, 77 over the course of four days. Competing on an IGU spot, Gupta was also the overall winner in categories A and AB combined.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize. In the VL I men's category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes.
Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman
A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village. Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.
