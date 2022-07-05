Ludhiana: 2 women among 5 booked for thrashing police team

The Hathur police have booked five residents of Manuke village for assaulting three police officers and holding one of them captive.

The accused have been identified as Jasan Singh alias Jassa; Hardeep Singh alias Deepa; Harman Singh, Kuldeep Kaur and Rimpi Kaur — all residents of village Manuke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have registered an FIR based on statement of constable Simarjit Singh.

He told police that he had gone to Manuke village to deliver a court summon issued by against Nachhatar Singh alias Satta. When he reached the village, he met Hardeep Singh and asked him where Nachhatar lives. “Hardeep asked me to follow him to reach Nachhatar’s house, but he took me to the house of Satnam Singh alias Satta. Later, Hardeep started questioning me regarding the summon and started hurling abuses. When I objected, the suspects held me captive at their residence and also took the keys of my motorcycle,” said constable.

He added that he managed to contact the police station and after half an hour, when a police team reached the residence, the accused, including both women, attacked constables Inderjeet Singh and Jaswinder Singh and managed to escape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 353, 186, 342, 294 and 506 of IPC has been registered at Hathur police station.