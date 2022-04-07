Ludhiana | 2 youths arrested for abducting two minors, raping one of them

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl while attempting to rape her 14-year-old friend after confining them in a hotel in Jalandhar for around a week.

The accused have been identified as Ajay and Ritesh Kumar, both aged 20 and residents of New Satguru Nagar. The duo had allegedly befriended the girls and taken them to a hotel in Jalandhar on March 27.

The families of the girls learnt about their whereabouts on April 2, following which they informed the police and the girls were rescued.

After being rescued, the minors disclosed that Ajay had raped the 15-year-old while the second victim managed to fend off physical assault for nearly a week.

Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. The youths were immediately arrested, the cop added.

Man attempts rape on minor, arrested

A labourer was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a five-year-old girl in the labour quarters in Jawaddi Kalan.

The accused has been identified as Rishi Kumar. The victim’s mother, in her complaint, stated that the accused resides in the same labour quarters. On Monday, the accused allegedly took the minor to his room and tried to rape her. The mother rescued her after hearing her cries and informed the police, following which he was arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered under Section 376 read with Section 511 (attempt to rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Dugri police station.