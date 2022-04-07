Ludhiana | 2 youths arrested for abducting two minors, raping one of them
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl while attempting to rape her 14-year-old friend after confining them in a hotel in Jalandhar for around a week.
The accused have been identified as Ajay and Ritesh Kumar, both aged 20 and residents of New Satguru Nagar. The duo had allegedly befriended the girls and taken them to a hotel in Jalandhar on March 27.
The families of the girls learnt about their whereabouts on April 2, following which they informed the police and the girls were rescued.
After being rescued, the minors disclosed that Ajay had raped the 15-year-old while the second victim managed to fend off physical assault for nearly a week.
Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. The youths were immediately arrested, the cop added.
Man attempts rape on minor, arrested
A labourer was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a five-year-old girl in the labour quarters in Jawaddi Kalan.
The accused has been identified as Rishi Kumar. The victim’s mother, in her complaint, stated that the accused resides in the same labour quarters. On Monday, the accused allegedly took the minor to his room and tried to rape her. The mother rescued her after hearing her cries and informed the police, following which he was arrested.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered under Section 376 read with Section 511 (attempt to rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Dugri police station.
-
Sikh jatha to depart for Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi celebrations
SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh said the jatha will reach Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal on April 12 and take part in the congregations to be organised at the gurdwara on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi festival). It will visit gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16, gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18, gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on April 19 and gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.
-
Power minister in Delhi over looming coal crisis
Power minister Harbhajan Singh met Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi at Parliament House in the national capital, also calling on RK Singh, Union minister for power and new & renewable energy to discuss the concerns of the state over the ongoing coal crisis and power- related issues on Wednesday. The maximum demand is likely to exceed 15,000 MW in the ensuing paddy season.
-
Ludhiana | Chief vigilance officer inspects records at LIT office
Acting on complaints of alleged malpractices in e-auction of properties during the Congress regime, local bodies department's chief vigilance officer Rajiv Sekhri visited Ludhiana Improvement Trust office in Feroze Gandhi market on Wednesday and checked its records. The vigilance department is also conducting inquiry into the allotment of Orient Cinema Site and a number of plots allotted by LIT under local displaced persons category.
-
When poll fever goes high, so does power theft
The power theft figure has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark a year. There has been an increase of more than 56 per cent in the number of feeders where losses are more than 50 per cent in a span of nine months. Overall there are 3,308 feeders in Punjab where line losses exceed 15 per cent. There are 12 divisions in seven circles of Punjab where losses are more than 25 percent.
-
Ludhiana | MC officials on toes as Swachh Survekshan team starts inspections
Municipal corporation employees remained on their toes as inspections under Swachh Survekshan 2022 commenced on Wednesday. A third-party team, comprising five to six persons, tasked by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to conduct the annual cleanliness survey, visited various parts of the city, including sewer treatment plants, community and public toilets, main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road among other areas.
