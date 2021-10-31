Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 20-year-old booked for abducting, raping minor for over a month

A 20-year-old man has been booked for allegedly abducting a minor girl and raping her for over a month, before abandoning her in Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:28 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Sohail of Kishanganj, Bihar.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the 17-year-old victim’s mother. The complainant said the accused lived in their locality and used to visit their house often. Over time, he befriended her daughter. On September 16, the accused abducted the teen on the pretext of marriage and took her to Uttar Pradesh. He raped her for over a month and fled after leaving her in Mirzapur. After that, the teen contacted her family through phone following which they brought her home.

The teen initially did not disclose the entire matter to the family but after the accused started threatening her over phone, she confided in them.

Following this, the teen’s mother lodged a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for him.

