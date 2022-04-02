Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana| 20-year-old man arrested for rape bid on minor

The accused is a neighbour of the girl in Ludhiana and had barged into her house when she was home alone, the 20-year-old man had fled the spot after the 14-year-old girl raised the alarm and some neighbours gathered there
Ludhiana police arrested the accused 20-year-old immediately after the registration of the FIR, for rape bid on a minor. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Amarjit Colony of Tibba Road.

The accused has been identified as Wasim alias Salman, a neighbour of the victim.

The girl told the police that the accused was a frequent visitor to her house. On March 28, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in and forcefully took her to the bathroom and tried to rape her. When she cried for help, some neighbours gathered there. Seeing them, the accused fled the spot.

Inspector Nardev Singh said the incident took place on March 28, however, the family lodged a police complaint only on Friday. Immediately after receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, and nabbed him.

Man arrested for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

RELATED STORIES

A Hargobind Nagar resident has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his 25-year-old daughter-in-law.

In her complaint, the woman, said that on Friday, when she was cooking a meal for the family, the accused entered the kitchen, grabbed her hand and molested her. The woman also alleged that the in-laws have been harassing her for dowry.

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police are also investigating the allegations of dowry harassment.

