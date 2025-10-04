Edit Profile
    Ludhiana: 21-year-old dies, drug overdose suspected

    The deceased was a salesman at a ready-made garment store near Clock Tower; according to the family, the deceased had been an acute drinker

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 8:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    A 21-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose minutes later he returned from Dussehra mela (fair) in Uttam Nagar of Haibowal on Thursday. The deceased was a salesman at a ready-made garment store near Clock Tower. According to the family, he was an acute drinker.

    According to the police, it is suspected that the man consumed some intoxicant that led to his death. (HT Photo)
    ASI Makhan Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the police received information about the suspected drug death and rushed to the spot. On Thursday evening, he went to Dussehra mela. After returning, he went to sleep. When he did not wake up, the family rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

    The ASI added that it is suspected that the man consumed some intoxicant that led to his death. The body has been handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination.

