Ludhiana: 22 lakh looted from liquor vend staffer in city; case registered

Unidentified assailants allegedly stole around ₹22 lakh from a liquor vend employee of after attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon in the Vishal Nagar area on Pakhowal Road late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects conducted a recce ahead of the crime. (HT FILE)

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The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when Hardeep Singh,in-charge at a liquor vend, was on his way to deposit the day’s cash at an office in Vishal Nagar. As he reached outside the premises, three motorcycle-borne men intercepted his Mahindra Bolero, brandished sharp-edged weapons and snatched the cash bag before fleeing.

The victim alerted his employer, following which the police were informed.

According to the complainant, Shivkaran Singh Bisla, a resident of Gurdev Nagar and a partner in the Ganganagar Group, the firm operates around 16 liquor vends under the Lodhi Club group. He said depositing cash at the Vishal Nagar office was part of the routine daily process.

Police suspect the accused had prior information and may have tracked the victim from Phullanwal Chowk before executing the robbery. Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects conducted a recce ahead of the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} The motorcycle used in the offence was reportedly without a number plate, complicating efforts to identify the culprits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The motorcycle used in the offence was reportedly without a number plate, complicating efforts to identify the culprits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Dugri police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections pertaining to snatching and acts committed with common intention, and launched a probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dugri police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections pertaining to snatching and acts committed with common intention, and launched a probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area, while multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. An assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area B) said efforts were underway to identify the suspects, adding that the case is expected to be solved soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area, while multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. An assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area B) said efforts were underway to identify the suspects, adding that the case is expected to be solved soon. {{/usCountry}}

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