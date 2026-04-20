...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: 22 lakh looted from liquor vend staffer in city; case registered

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when Hardeep Singh,in-charge at a liquor vend, was on his way to deposit the day’s cash at an office in Vishal Nagar.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

Unidentified assailants allegedly stole around 22 lakh from a liquor vend employee of after attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon in the Vishal Nagar area on Pakhowal Road late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects conducted a recce ahead of the crime. (HT FILE)

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when Hardeep Singh,in-charge at a liquor vend, was on his way to deposit the day’s cash at an office in Vishal Nagar. As he reached outside the premises, three motorcycle-borne men intercepted his Mahindra Bolero, brandished sharp-edged weapons and snatched the cash bag before fleeing.

The victim alerted his employer, following which the police were informed.

According to the complainant, Shivkaran Singh Bisla, a resident of Gurdev Nagar and a partner in the Ganganagar Group, the firm operates around 16 liquor vends under the Lodhi Club group. He said depositing cash at the Vishal Nagar office was part of the routine daily process.

Police suspect the accused had prior information and may have tracked the victim from Phullanwal Chowk before executing the robbery. Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects conducted a recce ahead of the crime.

 
liquor vend robbery
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 22 lakh looted from liquor vend staffer in city; case registered
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 22 lakh looted from liquor vend staffer in city; case registered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.