Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for abducting, raping teen
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for abducting, raping teen

Ludhiana police have booked a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl
Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for abducting, raping teen
Published on Oct 28, 2021 04:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police have booked a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl.

The case has been registered following the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said on Wednesday. He said that accused Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Nishant Bagh colony, had abducted his daughter on October 24.

According to investigating officer Janak Raj, search is on to rescue the girl and nab the accused. He said that Sandeep has been booked under Section 366-A of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

In another case, the Division Number 6 police have booked a 25-year-old man for raping a three-year-old girl on October 23.

The accused is Karan Kumar, a resident of Gill Road, who has been booked on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

She told the police that when she returned home from work on October 23, she found her daughter sitting in a corner.

She asked her why was she behaving differently, but the victim could not narrate anything. On this, she asked her son, who stated that Karan, who lives in a nearby migrant quarter, took the girl to his room where he assaulted her sexually.

RELATED STORIES

The woman immediately reported the matter to the police and lodged a complaint. The FIR has been registered under Section 376- B of the IPC and Section 6 of the POSCO Act.

According to investigating officer Davinder Singh, a hunt is on to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP