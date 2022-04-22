Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment

Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in his house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment
The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in his house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday.

The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case. Sub-inspector Manju Chaudhary, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station. A hunt is on for her arrest.

