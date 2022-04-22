Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment

Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in his house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case. Sub-inspector Manju Chaudhary, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station. A hunt is on for her arrest.