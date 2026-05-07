Ludhiana: 25 sarpanches seek action over illegal mining

Twenty-five sarpanches and representatives from nearly 50 villages of the Sahnewal Vidhan Sabha constituency, led by Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, demanding an immediate halt to illegal mining activities in the area. Baliawal warned that villagers, along with BJP workers and panchayat representatives, would launch a permanent protest if illegal mining is not halted.

Leaders of several villagers with the memorandum in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

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Addressing the media, Baliawal said, “Despite the AAP’s promises regarding ending illegal mining in Punjab, such activities are continuing openly day and night. Residents of villages and adjoining areas are under constant fear due to the large-scale mining being carried out near residential colonies and agricultural land.”

He warned that unchecked mining near river areas could create flood-like situations during the monsoon season and put nearby areas at risk.

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