Ludhiana | 25-yr-old arrested for rape bid on four-yr-old

The Daba police arrested a 25-year-old man for rape bid on a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his tenant in New Sundar Nagar of Lohara on Sunday evening. Parents of the victim rescued her and informed the police.

The accused Jai Parsad, son of a railway employee, lured the girl with chocolates, when she was playing in the street with other children and took him to the room. Maternal grandmother of the victim, who had seen him taking girl in the room, informed girl’s parents.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said after persistent knocks when the accused did not open the gate, the locals broke open the gate to see the accused attempting to rape her. They immediately informed the police.

A case under Section 376 (rape), 511(punishment for committing offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) has been registered against the accused.