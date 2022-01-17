Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 25-yr-old arrested for rape bid on four-yr-old
Ludhiana | 25-yr-old arrested for rape bid on four-yr-old

A 25-year-old Ludhiana man lured a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his tenant with chocolates and took him to a room and attempted to rape her; Daba police arrested the accused on Sunday evening
The locals in New Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana, broke open the gate of room to see the accused attempting to rape her and immediately informed the police, who then arrested the accused. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Daba police arrested a 25-year-old man for rape bid on a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his tenant in New Sundar Nagar of Lohara on Sunday evening. Parents of the victim rescued her and informed the police.

The accused Jai Parsad, son of a railway employee, lured the girl with chocolates, when she was playing in the street with other children and took him to the room. Maternal grandmother of the victim, who had seen him taking girl in the room, informed girl’s parents.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said after persistent knocks when the accused did not open the gate, the locals broke open the gate to see the accused attempting to rape her. They immediately informed the police.

A case under Section 376 (rape), 511(punishment for committing offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) has been registered against the accused.

