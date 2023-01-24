Ludhiana: 28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose, friend booked

A 28-year-old man died of alleged drug overdose in Lohgarh village of Jodhan. Police have lodged an FIR against one of his friends for causing death due to negligence.

The case was filed on the complaint of the father of the deceased after the bereaved family staged a protest outside the police station.

The accused has been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Dango vilalge. Role of his uncle is also under scanner.

In his complaint, the father stated that on Sunday night, Jaskaran turned up at his house to borrow his pickup auto on the pretext of ferrying some material for Lohri function of grandson of his uncle Gurdas Singh.

The accused also took his son along with him and after some time, he received information that his son was lying unconscious in a vacant house. When he reached there, he found that Jaskaran was trying to take his son somewhere. His uncle Gurdas Singh was also present there.

The father said that he rushed his son to hospital where doctors declared him dead. He alleged that the accused, who works at a chemist shop, had injected an overdose of drugs into the veins of his son, due to which he died.

On Monday, the family staged a protest with the dead body outside the police station following which the police lodged an FIR.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Jaskaran Singh is booked under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The victim is survived by parents, wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old son.