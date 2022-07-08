Ludhiana | 3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store

Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed ₹3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner’s wife at gunpoint.

Complainant Narinder Verma, the owner of Verma Jewelers, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife’s care. Around 6.30pm, four men turned up on two motorcycles and pointed a gun at his wife and told her to give them the locker keys.

When she told them that she didn’t have it, they threatened to kill her.

His wife, Aarti, told the police, “The men had covered their faces with a piece of cloth. When I told them I didn’t have the locker keys, they threatened to kill me and snatched the keys from my hands. They then opened the lockers and took the cash and jewellery. Before fleeing, they also took away the DVR of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).”

After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.

Police suspect that the robbery was pre-planned as the men seemed to be aware of Verma’s routine and struck when he left to pick up his children.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) said police are scanning CCTVs in the area to identify the robbers. A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Focal Point police station.

Incidents of robberies and snatchings are rampant in the city. In view of rising crimes, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma had conducted a surprise inspection on the night of June 26 and checked vehicles himself. Sharma had also inspected checkpoints and night patrolling in the city. He had visited the Moti Nagar area following repeated robberies in the area and also scanned records and daily registers at the local police station.

