Ludhiana| 3 booked as Congress worker killed, another injured, a day before elections
The accused alleged ran over the Congress workers when they were going towards Shamspur village in Samrala of Ludhiana on a motorcycle
The accused had run over the Congress supporters a day before polling, in Samrala of Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three Samrala residents have been booked for allegedly running over two Congress supporters with their Toyota Innova, killing one on the spot and leaving the other critically injured, a day before polling.

The deceased has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, 19, while the injured, Harvinder Singh alias Ravi of Mushkabad village, is currently hospitalised.

Harvinder, in his statement to the police, said that on Saturday, he, along with Lovepreet, was going towards Shamspur village on a motorcycle when they noticed an Innova following them.

When they reached Chava road, the accused rammed their vehicle into their bike, killing Lovepreet on the spot.

The accused, Parvez Khan, Shivam Tiwari and their unidentified aide have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Samrala station house officer (SHO), inspector Hakam Singh said the reason behind the murder would be clear once the accused are arrested.

