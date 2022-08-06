Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant

Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana.

The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said.

The victim said in her complaint that she had gone to Leantares Restaurant in South City with her family on July 30, where the accused, who were inebriated, started taking videos of them. She added that when she tried to stop them, the trio abused and touched her inappropriately. She alleged that when she was leaving the restaurant with her family, one of the suspects threw a beer bottle at their car which hit the rear mirror, injuring her and her sister. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.

According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity. Investigation officer sub-inspector Resham Singh said they have procured all relevant CCTV footage and will conduct raids to nab the suspects.

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of Indian Penal Code at PAU police station.