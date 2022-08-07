Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute

Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute
One of the suspects had bought a mobile phone from the victim’s friend and later claimed he had been charged 11k extra (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute.

The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and his two unidentified aides.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli’s friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for 55,000.

Later, Sahil started accusing Tuli of cheating him by claiming that the phone was worth 44,000 and started forcing him to return 11,000.

“On July 31, the accused hit Tuli’s motorcycle with their car on Bhamiyan Road, and he fell on the road. Then, they kidnapped and took him to Sahil’s shop, where they thrashed him. They told him that he wouldn’t be released till he arranged for 11,000. Meanwhile, the onlookers informed Tuli’s friends and family who rushed to the spot and got him released,” said the ASI.

RELATED STORIES

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code at Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP