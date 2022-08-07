Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute

Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute.

The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and his two unidentified aides.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli’s friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for ₹55,000.

Later, Sahil started accusing Tuli of cheating him by claiming that the phone was worth ₹44,000 and started forcing him to return ₹11,000.

“On July 31, the accused hit Tuli’s motorcycle with their car on Bhamiyan Road, and he fell on the road. Then, they kidnapped and took him to Sahil’s shop, where they thrashed him. They told him that he wouldn’t be released till he arranged for ₹11,000. Meanwhile, the onlookers informed Tuli’s friends and family who rushed to the spot and got him released,” said the ASI.

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code at Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.