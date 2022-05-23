Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases.
Two men were arrested with six-gram crystal methamphetamine. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Juneja said that Harjit is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling.
Police also arrested a resident of Mohalla New Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, with 10-gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Gagan Chaudhary, 29. He was arrested from Sarpanch Colony Road. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery
A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. SSDCH marks annual day Mohali Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, celebrated its annual day on the college premises. Local the chief guest on the occasion, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, inaugurated the event and congratulated the co-coordinator teams of faculty and students.
Uddhav Thackeray invites Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to join Sena for RS seat
Mumbai: Chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sent a delegation inviting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to formally join Sena. Sena minister Uday Samant, MP Anil Desai, and Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar met Chhatrapati at a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon with Thackeray's invitation. The party leader informed that Sambhajiraje was elected from the president's quota, and the name was suggested by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Punjab pacer Arshdeep selected for T20 series against South Africa
It was just before leaving for the ground for Punjab Kings' last Indian Premier League game that Arshdeep Singh, 23, on Sunday learnt ofAn elated Arshdeep'ss inclusion in the Indian team for T20s against South Africa in June. And needless to say, it was celebration time for his family back home in Kharar near Chandigarh. His father Darshan Singh, who too is a fast bowler and was playing a local club match in Chandigarh finished his quota of overs and brought sweets for everyone present on the ground.
Post severe Covid, don’t ignore hip pain, disturbed walking: Experts
On encountering sustained pain in the hip region and 'disturbed walking' after recovering from severe Covid, one should consult an orthopaedic, said experts at the conference on fractures 'spotlight' organised on Sunday by Healthcity Hospital. Dr Sandeep Garg delivered a lecture, 'Tips and tricks in proximal femoral fracture' whilDr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity Hospital and founder Arthritis Foundation of Lucknowor spoke on 'training, teamwork and learning to lead' where he shared tips on how to handle different situations.
