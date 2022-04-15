Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases

Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.

“The police team, patrolling in the area, stopped the accused for checking on the basis of suspicion and recovered a 32-bore country-made pistol from Kuldeep and two live cartridges from Sukhwinder. Both were arrested on the spot and their motorcycle seized,” he said.

The SSP said the accused are being questioned on where they bought the weapon from and for what purpose. Police are also looking into their previous crime record.

A case under Section 25/54/59 of Arms Act has been registered against the duo.

In another case, the team of Sadar Khanna police stopped motorcycle rider, Kamaljeet Singh, for checking on the basis of suspicion and found 12gm heroin in his possession.

A case under Section 21/ 61/85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him.