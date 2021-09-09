Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 30 years on, 8 fugitives among 44 drug peddlers booked again
Ludhiana: 30 years on, 8 fugitives among 44 drug peddlers booked again

The accused, most of them migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were booked in 1979 and 1981 under the Opium Act, which was in effect till 1985
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Apart from the drug peddlers, the police have also booked POs who were booked under the Gambling Act and Sections 376 (rape), 420B (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. (AFP)

Crimes committed over three decades ago came back to haunt drug peddlers as the city police dug out eight proclaimed offenders (PO) who were booked under the Opium Act, which was in effect till 1985, before being replaced by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The accused, most of them migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were booked in 1979 and 1981 and were declared POs nearly 30 years ago.

Sharing details, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, spokesperson of the police department, said that the accused have been evading arrest for decades. “After registering the cases, we will check their antecedents. Raids will be conducted to arrest them. If any of them has died, the due course of court procedure will follow,” said Bhatti.

A total of 44 cases, including 13 under Section 174A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation) and 31 cases under Section 229A (failure by person released on bail or bond to appear in court) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), were registered at different police stations of the city.

The 44 booked include three women, Seema Bai of Papra village of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, Harjit Kaur of Sangrur, and Kamlesh Rani of Sangeet Cinema side, Ludhiana. They were earlier booked for drug peddling and later declared PO.

Apart from the drug peddlers, the police have also booked POs who were booked under the Gambling Act and Sections 376 (rape), 420B (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

