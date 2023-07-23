Ludhiana: 300 med experts attend live surgery workshop

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh attended a live operative workshop on kidney and prostate cancer surgeries. The workshop, organised by Aykai Hospital and the North Zone Urological Society of India on Saturday and Saturday, brought together 300 urologists from across the nation.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh with other officials during the workshop in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The event featured real-time laparoscopic surgeries and aided the attendees in learning advanced techniques first hand.

Praising the efforts of organisers, minister Balbir Singh highlighted the importance of such workshops in boosting confidence in surgical practices and medical technology.

Dr Aulakh, chief urologist and transplant surgeon, emphasised the workshop’s role in elevating urological care standards.

During the workshop, attendees gained valuable insights into kidney and prostate cancer treatments, enhancing their skills and fostering collaborations with experts.

