Ludhiana: 31 families of slum areas get BSUP flats

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 08, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The civic body has now allotted the flats established under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme to these 31 families

The Municipal Corporation (MC) rehabilitated 31 families from the slum areas of Sant Pura and Kabir Basti near Dhuri line in BSUP flats situated in Dhandari Kalan area on Saturday.

MC officials said these families had in the past sought allocation of flats while raising concern about their livelihood. (HT File)
MC officials said these families had in the past sought allocation of flats while raising concern about their livelihood. The matter was taken up with higher-ups in the civic body.

The civic body has now allotted the flats established under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme to these 31 families. The MC commissioner said the civic body is ensuring basic amenities for the residents in BSUP flats.

