Ludhiana | 31-year-old dies of drug overdose, woman held

A day after a 31-year-old man died due to a drug overdose, police arrested the woman who allegedly administered him the fatal dose on Friday.

While Rupinder Kaur of Begowal village has been arrested, Jaswinder Singh of the same village is on the run.

The complainant, Jaswant Singh of Begowal village, who is the father of the victim, Gagandeep Singh, said, “My son was addicted to drugs, but was undergoing treatment. Around 10 days ago, he was admitted to a local hospital after he fell sick. Later, he was referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed.”

“Before he died, my son told me that on April 22, Jaswinder had taken him to Rupinder Kaur’s house to buy drugs. Rupinder administered him the an injection, after which he fell ill.”

Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

