Ludhiana | 31-year-old dies of drug overdose, woman held
A day after a 31-year-old man died due to a drug overdose, police arrested the woman who allegedly administered him the fatal dose on Friday.
While Rupinder Kaur of Begowal village has been arrested, Jaswinder Singh of the same village is on the run.
The complainant, Jaswant Singh of Begowal village, who is the father of the victim, Gagandeep Singh, said, “My son was addicted to drugs, but was undergoing treatment. Around 10 days ago, he was admitted to a local hospital after he fell sick. Later, he was referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed.”
“Before he died, my son told me that on April 22, Jaswinder had taken him to Rupinder Kaur’s house to buy drugs. Rupinder administered him the an injection, after which he fell ill.”
Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Delhi govt allows city bars to stay open till 3 am
Most pubs and restaurants, barring some exceptions, are currently allowed to stay open till 1am. In Gurugram, pubs were allowed to allowed to open till 6am last year but the new policy announced by the Haryana government allows such outlets to remain open 24x7.
Cabinet approves Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy 2022
The cabinet accorded its approval to Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 that aims to attract investments of at least one billion dollars and generate employment opportunities of around 25,000 persons in five years and to position the state as country's leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub. The policy envisages harnessing Haryana's inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing.
Nanded cops in Karnal to quiz four terror suspects
Aurangabad: Police from Maharashtra's Nanded have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana after four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held there and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their vehicle, a senior official said on Friday. The Haryana Police have said that they foiled a major terror plot after the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Karnal on Thursday morning when they were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives.
Bagga’s arrest: Oppn parties slam Kejriwal, Mann
New Delhi/Chandigarh: The BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday slammed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “misusing” Punjab Police for political vendetta. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged Mann not to reduce the state police officers to “private militia” of Kejriwal.
Students, teachers, Opposition slam Haryana govt for cuts off grant for universities
Students, teachers and Opposition leaders slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana after it cut off grant to state universities and the finance department accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities for 2022-23 financial year. The Haryana government was giving grants of crores every year to these universities for administrative, academic and other works.
