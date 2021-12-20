Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 32-year-old found dead in Ludhiana
Ludhiana | 32-year-old found dead in Ludhiana

A 32-year-old man , who had sustained injury marks on his body was found dead on the roadside near Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal on Saturday night. The deceased brother alleges it to be a murder, however cause of death will be determined by the full postmortem report, following which police will take the appropriate action
According to his family members, 32-year-old Ludhiana man used to work at dhabas and would spend the nights sleeping either at work or on the roadside (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A 32-year-old man was on Saturday night found dead on the roadside near Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal.

The deceased, who has been identified as Bittu Batra, a 32-year-old, had sustained injury marks on his body prompting his brother of suspecting that he was murdered.

The police have sent the deceased’s body, which was first discovered by passersby, to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. According to the available information, the injuries were sustained over four to five days ago.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Station Head Officer (SHO) of the Haibowal police station said the deceased was unmarried. According to his family members, he used to work at dhabas and would spend the nights sleeping either at work or on the roadside.

The SHO added that the cause of death will be determined by the full postmortem report, following which they will take the appropriate action.

Monday, December 20, 2021
