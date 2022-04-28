Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 32K intoxicant tablets seized, 2 arrested
chandigarh news

The 32,200 intoxicant tablets seized in Ludhiana include 17,500 Tramadol tablets, 11,700 Tramadol capsules, 600 Alprax tablets; the arrested accused are Tushar Gautam of Hargobind Nagar, and Sumit Makkar of Janta Colony, Jodhewal
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh of the anti-narcotic cell said, “We received a tip-off that the accused had amassed a large quantity of intoxicant tablets at a rented accommodation in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd, Ludhiana.” The aides of arrested accused are on the run. (HT FILE)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men were arrested with around 32,000 intoxicant tablets during a raid at a house in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd area on Wednesday.

The arrested accused are Tushar Gautam of Hargobind Nagar, and Sumit Makkar of Janta Colony, Jodhewal, while their aides Sahil Jindal and Kuldeep Sharma of Bhamian Kalan are on the run.

The 32,200 opioid-based pills seized include 17,500 Tramadol tablets, 11,700 Tramadol capsules, 600 Alprax tablets. The addictive painkillers seized are classified as a Schedule H drug under the NDPS Act and cannot be sold without a prescription.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh of the anti-narcotic cell said, “We received a tip-off that the accused had amassed a large quantity of intoxicant pills at a rented accommodation in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd. A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamalpur police station.

