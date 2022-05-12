Ludhiana | 34 farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU

A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training in summer mushroom cultivation at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) from May 9 to 11.

The course was planned in association with the department of microbiology, PAU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said the microbiology experts enhanced the knowledge of the trainees on cultivating and processing mushroom, its marketing and loan availability.

Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur observed that the cultivation of mushrooms was a profitable enterprise as it could be started in a small room with less investment.

Shivani Sharma, mycologist (mushroom), explained different aspects of mushrooms, focusing on seed preparation; cultivation of paddy straw, milky, shiitake, and button mushrooms in summer season; and their importance in daily diet.

PAU experts interact with retired professors and alumni

The department of extension education, PAU, organised an interactive session for the faculty of the department, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, regional research stations, and retired alumni.

Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, discussed the current status and functioning of the department according to the revamped agenda related to the current need of farmers and students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SS Gill, director, extension education (retired), said farm and home integrated unit that was popularly known as the model of Punjab’s development needed to be popularised at village level through various trainings.

GS Saini, a retired professor, emphasised on bridging the gap between what was taught and implemented in the field.

Associate professor Manmeet Kaur highlighted the two years’ achievements of the department. She said 14 Farmers’ Information Centres’ have been established by the department in different blocks of Ludhiana.

Strong linkages have been developed with the state line departments for popularisation of PAU-recommended short duration varieties of paddy in the adopted villages, she added.