Nearly 35% of those who died of Covid-19 in the month of April had no comorbid conditions and were reasonably healthy, data released by the Ludhiana health department has revealed.

The monthly death count also shot up to 231 in April as compared to January and February when the figure remained in two digits at 36 and 29 respectively. In March, the monthly fatality count stood at 115.

As per the data, out of the total 231 Covid deaths in April, 152 victims were suffering from comorbidities while 79 had no prior health issues.

The data also found that the 60-plus age group was more susceptible as 55% of the total deaths in April fell in this age category. The 50 to 60 age group accounted for 25% of the deaths while 20% were under the age of 50.

The deaths among women also rose from 50 in March to 99 in April in the district. The combined female death count of January and February stood at 13.

Ludhiana: 35% of those dead in April had no comorbidities

The data also shows that out of the 231 fatalities, 167 deaths (72%) were reported in urban areas, 14 (6%) in the urban block (towns) and 50 (22%) in rural areas of the city.

Dr Bishav Mohan, member of the Covid task force of the state, said, “There are three reasons for the rise in casualties. The first is that the virulence (severity) of the virus has increased which makes considerably healthy persons extremely sick. Secondly, there has been a rise in the number of infections in rural areas. The third reason is that people are seeking medical help only when their condition starts deteriorating. By the time they reach the hospital, they are in a critical state, which increases their chances of succumbing to the virus. Early testing, treatment and awareness are imperative to save the patients in such situations.”

District family planning officer Dr SP Singh, who is also the nodal officer for Covid, said, “This time around, the virus is undoubtedly more aggressive and virulent. We are increasingly witnessing cases where patients have absolutely no comorbidities. Patients below the age of 40 are being hospitalised with serious complications as well despite not having any history of diabetes and hypertension.”

Observing that people’s negligence was responsible for the surge in cases, Singh said, “The method of arresting the virus’ spread is still the same. Despite making all efforts to raise awareness, the younger population is still taking the virus lightly, which was not the case during the first wave, when people feared Covid.”

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargav said more younger people were testing positive during the second wave as they had suddenly started stepping out. “There are some variants prevalent in the nation which may also be affecting younger people,” he added.

Nearly 35% of those who died of Covid-19 in the month of April had no comorbid conditions and were reasonably healthy, data released by the Ludhiana health department has revealed. The monthly death count also shot up to 231 in April as compared to January and February when the figure remained in two digits at 36 and 29 respectively. In March, the monthly fatality count stood at 115. As per the data, out of the total 231 Covid deaths in April, 152 victims were suffering from comorbidities while 79 had no prior health issues. The data also found that the 60-plus age group was more susceptible as 55% of the total deaths in April fell in this age category. The 50 to 60 age group accounted for 25% of the deaths while 20% were under the age of 50. The deaths among women also rose from 50 in March to 99 in April in the district. The combined female death count of January and February stood at 13. Ludhiana: 35% of those dead in April had no comorbidities The data also shows that out of the 231 fatalities, 167 deaths (72%) were reported in urban areas, 14 (6%) in the urban block (towns) and 50 (22%) in rural areas of the city. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 4,509 fresh infections push J&K’s May Covid tally past 50,000 Vaccination drive for 18+ from May 17 in Himachal: Jai Ram Convene all-party meeting on Covid situation in Punjab: SAD to Capt Inadequate canal water, bad weather delay cotton sowing in Punjab’s Malwa belt Dr Bishav Mohan, member of the Covid task force of the state, said, “There are three reasons for the rise in casualties. The first is that the virulence (severity) of the virus has increased which makes considerably healthy persons extremely sick. Secondly, there has been a rise in the number of infections in rural areas. The third reason is that people are seeking medical help only when their condition starts deteriorating. By the time they reach the hospital, they are in a critical state, which increases their chances of succumbing to the virus. Early testing, treatment and awareness are imperative to save the patients in such situations.” District family planning officer Dr SP Singh, who is also the nodal officer for Covid, said, “This time around, the virus is undoubtedly more aggressive and virulent. We are increasingly witnessing cases where patients have absolutely no comorbidities. Patients below the age of 40 are being hospitalised with serious complications as well despite not having any history of diabetes and hypertension.” Observing that people’s negligence was responsible for the surge in cases, Singh said, “The method of arresting the virus’ spread is still the same. Despite making all efforts to raise awareness, the younger population is still taking the virus lightly, which was not the case during the first wave, when people feared Covid.” Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargav said more younger people were testing positive during the second wave as they had suddenly started stepping out. “There are some variants prevalent in the nation which may also be affecting younger people,” he added.