Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy

Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10 at 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held in Ludhiana
After lifting trophy at 3x3 Basketball Tournament in Ludhiana, Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.

General secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the winners and the participants.

District basketball association officials— Vijay Chjopra, Avinish Aggarwal— along with coaches— Rajinder Singh,Narinder Kumar and Richu Sharma— were present on the occasion.

